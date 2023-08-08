Details of the missing Serbian family in Greece | Info

According to the latest unofficial information, the missing family from Jagodina is in Greece and its members are fine, but the confusion arose because they did not have time to contact their next of kin.

Source: Facebook

According to the latest, unofficial information, the missing family from Serbia is in Greece and the parents and two children are fine. They left for Thassos, but they didn’t have accommodation scheduled, and they didn’t have time to contact A. J’s mother, who was scared. “They were headed to Thassos, but had no scheduled accommodation. Because of the crowd, they didn’t have time to contact their mother and relatives. The mother of the missing A. is afraid, so she called her relatives to start a search. We have information that they are fine“, said a source familiar with the case.

An appeal for help is spreading on social networks for the missing married couple from Serbia with two daughters in Greece. A married couple with their two daughters left for the island of Thassos on Sunday, but all traces of them have been lost since they entered Greece, and then the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia announced that they have not yet received a report about the missing family.

In the meantime, their names and photos were published, and then a woman who claims to be the missing man’s sister came forward and said that on the day of his disappearance he was wearing a gray T-shirt and black jeans, while his wife allegedly wore a green T-shirt and dress. According to her, they last called on August 6 at 10:30 p.m. from Preševo, and they allegedly crossed the border at 12:30 a.m.

Source: Facebook

The family drives an “Opel Korsa” car, license plate number JA 013 PZ. She made an appeal for help on social networks. “My brother and his family last reported at the Preševo ​​border on August 6 at 10:15 p.m., and crossed the Greek border on August 7. at 00:30. Since then we know nothing about them. They headed to Thassos where they planned to find accommodation. “Opel Corsa” black car. Please let me know if you recognize them on +381 643986646. Thank you“, she said.

Izvor: Facebook/Live from Greece/screenshot

A married couple disappeared in Greece!pic.twitter.com/DK9uQ2HiN5 — Silvana (@Silvana71376830)August 8, 2023

BONUS VIDEO:

02:40 GREECE AND THE SAFETY OF SWIMMING POOLS Source: Kurir tvž

Source: Kurir tvz

(MONDO/Kurir)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

