Fiorentina-Salernitana: show at the Franchi? But there is a taboo for grenades

Fiorentina-Salernitana: show at the Franchi? But there is a taboo for grenades

Challenge between two fit teams, separated by a point in the standings. The Campania region must find the first goal at the Franchi in Serie A

Two healthy teams, Fiorentina and Salernitana. And separated by a single point in the standings, with Davide Nicola’s team facing the Franchi challenge ahead: 17 points in this start of the championship, 16 for the Viola. All the conditions are in place to witness a hard-fought and spectacular match: kick-off on Wednesday at 8.45pm.

How the two teams arrive

Fiorentina have won the last two league games, four also considering the Conference League: with Vincenzo Italiano on the bench, the Tuscans have never found five successes in a row. But beware: the Viola have lost their last two home games in Serie A, with four goals conceded in both (against Lazio and Inter). Salernitana comes from 2-2 against Cremonese, a draw that came after the victories against Spezia and Lazio: only once, last April, did the Campania players find the three points in two consecutive away matches.

The precedents to the Franchi

There is an important fact regarding the previous matches between Fiorentina and Salernitana at the Franchi: the Campanians have never scored and have always lost. These are the results: 1-0 in 1947, 4-0 in October ’98 (double by Edmundo and Batistuta) and again 4-0 last year, starring Vlahovic (double).

The prediction: the Salernitana will unlock

Will it go like this this time too? With Salernitana unable to find the goal at Fiorentina? The prediction is that the Campania region will unlock: Nicola’s team is confident and the viola, despite the two clean sheets in a row between Europe and Serie A, are not invulnerable behind. The combo 1 + Goal is given at 3.10 by GoldBet and Better, at 3.00 by Sisal.

Odds comparison

Fiorentina is the favorite according to bookmakers: 1.55 for Sisal, 888Sport, Better and GoldBet. The victory of Salernitana is instead given at 6.25 from Bet365, at 6.03 from PlanetWin, at 6.00 from Betfair. While the sign X is proposed at 4.50 by Snai, 4.37 by NetBet and 4.25 by Sisal. As for the exact result, the bookmakers are betting on a Fiorentina win without a goal by Salernitana: the lowest odds are for 1-0 (7.86 for NetBet, 7.65 for Novibet, 7.50 for Sisal) and 2-0 ( 8.00 for Sisal, 7.50 for Snai and 888Sport).

The probable formations

Ballot between Jovic and Cabral for Italian, with the first favorite. While in Salernitana possible return of Bonazzoli alongside Dia in attack.

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1)

Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Amrabat, Mandrake; Ikone, Bonaventura, Kouame; Jovic. Trainer: Italian.

Salerno (3-5-2)

Sepe; Bronn, Fazio, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Candreva, Radovanovic, Coulibaly, Bradaric; Dia, Bonazzoli. Trainer: Nicola.

November 8, 2022 (change November 8, 2022 | 19:22)

© breaking latest news

