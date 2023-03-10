Vincenzo Italiano enjoys the victory of his Fiorentina in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Conference: “In Europe it’s never easy, we hold on to this advantage”. The Viola coach regrets the many missed chances: “We were superficial in the first half” and Biraghi’s booking: “He didn’t want to waste time, now he’ll lose the second leg. I’m angry” FIORENTINA-SIVASSPOR 1-0: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

His Fiorentina could have scored more and brought home a clearer victory, but Vincenzo Italian he is satisfied with the performance and the advantage in view of the return to Turkey in a week: “We could have scored straight away in the first half, they closed well but we had little concreteness, there were clear-cut situations. However, we take the advantage and go to Turkey aware that it will be difficult and that we will have to be more precise around the goal. At first we were superficial in the conclusion, the boys who came on from the bench did very well. It’s not easy to win in Europe, this 1-0 will be at least but it’s a good starting point.”

“Angry about Biraghi’s yellow card” A regret in view of the return is the admonition at the end of Christian Biraghi. Wary, he will be forced to miss the race in Turkey. An absence exacerbated by the simultaneous unavailability of his replacement Terzic“I didn’t understand why Biraghi was booked, we won’t get him in the second leg and it makes me angry. He didn’t want to waste time because we needed more goals,” explained Italiano. “At home they have quality to show, they won their group, in terms of attention we did well. Too bad I didn’t get a wider result, there’s going to be a fight.” See also Fiorentina, Commisso attacks Spalletti: "Unacceptable. On Vlahovic ..."

Castrovilli: “I often try scorpion in training” One of the many chances created by Fiorentina in the first half was the crossbar hit by Gaetano Castrovilli, a back-heel on the fly which recalled scorpion specialists such as Ibrahimovic and Giroud. To the microphones of Sky he told how the attempt was not accidental: “In training I often try scorpion as a jokepity he didn’t go in”. Back in the starting line-up, he was satisfied with his condition: “Physically I’m fine, it’s a pity I didn’t score more goals but now we have to think first about Cremonese and then about the second leg”.

