Two blurred points in the Cesarini area. When everyone in the stands savored the taste of victory with the relative three points of the Fiori Barp, in the 90 ‘the cold shower arrived with a penalty converted by Caerano.

Fiori Barp reached by Caerano at the end

Caerano makes the three points vanish at the last minute by Fiori Barp, who had taken the lead with Ibrahim

However, the point is absolutely not to be thrown away, even if we had now reached the end credits and it was thought that the victory was done. One thing is certain: after three games, President Victor Fant’s team is unbeaten; this is the fruit of a win and two draws.

Against Caerano, Stefano Sommacal deploys Longo, Cobas, Diaz, and Garbuio in defense, Fant, De Col and Santel in midfield, Lambarki, Da Silva and Ibrahim in attack. The hosts played a good first half where they always had a passion for the game, forcing Caerano to defend themselves. Ibrahim and Da Silva create some important occasions which are thwarted by the visiting goalkeeper. The orangeblu find the advantage on a penalty kick and continue to tease the host rearguard.

In the second half we see more Caerano that goes up forcing Fiori Barp to close the spaces and to act as a remittance. The home goalkeeper Brino, one of the best in the field, must perform miracles on at least three occasions to keep his goal clean. Unfortunately, the guest tie arrived at the end of time. However, the Fiori Barp should be praised, who in the remaining few minutes threw himself forward in search of the winning goal.

The home eleven shows up first with a blow from De Col rejected in flight by Cavarzan. Caerano responds with a quick turn from Gobbato that ends high. The orange and blue then try with Ibrahim who, finalizing an exchange with Fant, fires a powerful shot that ends at the bottom. At 28 ‘a cross from Fant is intercepted with the hand in the area by Mazzocco and the referee has no doubts and grants the maximum punishment. From eleven meters Ibrahim kicks to Cavarzan’s left, displacing him.

Two minutes later Da Silva from the three-quarters fires a mocking shot that forces the poorly placed visiting goalkeeper to fly to deflect the shot in a corner kick. In the second half we see more Caerano. At 66 ‘a close shot by Gobbato is rejected by Brino. The Belluno goalkeeper repeats himself opposing a blow from Faccinetto and on the occasion is slightly injured. Fioribarp could double, during a throw-in action, with a powerful diagonal from Ibrahim that touches the left post.

At 90 ‘the Treviso players find a draw with a penalty awarded for a knockdown by Cecchetto. From eleven meters Scandiuzzi displaces Brino. At this point the home team moves forward in search of the winning goal. In full recovery De Pellegrin, from a good position, touches the winning goal with his conclusion that ends at the bottom.

FLOWERS BARP – CAERANO 1-1

FLOWERS BARP: Brino, Longo, Cobas, Fant, Diaz, Garbuio, De Col (85 ‘De Pellegrin), Santel (93’ Sinani), Ibrahim, Lambarki (70 ‘Ghodbane), Da Silva (85’ Fadda). Not entered: Barioli, Bamoussa, Vieceli, Fanfoni and Luciani. Sommacal coach.

CAERANO: Cavarzan, Mazzocco, Piovesan (46 ‘Scapin), Scandiuzzi, Cecchetto (91’ Suman), Raduano, Polegato, Bettiol (46 ‘Faccinetto), Geronazzo (89’ Lafi), Gobbato (85 ‘Ganeo), Figallo. Not entered: Vallarelli, Fiorin, Zandonà and Visentin. Coach Pavan.

Referee: Matteo Tonon from San Donà di Piave (assistants Francis Amon from Treviso and Mamadou Ndiaye from Conegliano).

Rarely: 28’ Ibrahim rig., 90’ Scandiuzzi rig.

Note: Garbuio, De Col, Diaz (Fioribarp), Scandiuzzi, Geronazzo, Gobbato and Scapin (Caerano) were booked.