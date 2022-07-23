A series-phenomenon like ‘Stranger Things’ lends itself easily to becoming material from rewatch and to be “sectioned” and placed under the magnifying glass by fan more passionate. Some of these, paying attention to a detailthey made a discovery fun and particular that involves the character of Argyle, one of the new entries of fourth season.

Who is Argyle, the surfer pizza boy

Argyle is the guy she makes a deep friendship with Jonathan Byers after his move to California. The young man, a bit haggard, smoked and with comical attitudes, works in one pizzeria and the specialty of the place in which it is used is pizza withpineapple. During the fourth season he will find himself, despite him, catapulted into Magic world of Eleven and his friends, unable to believe his eyes.

What the fans found out

In several episodes Argyle uses the work van as a means of transport to accompany Will, Eleven and Jonathan to school. Some spectators noticed that on the side of the pickup truck was present a telephone numberpassed off as the contact of the fictitious pizzeria ‘Surfer boy pizza‘. It will seem bizarre but, by dialing that number, it is possible to get in contact with the place mentioned in ‘Stranger Things’.

Nothing strange and paranormal, this is obviously a recorded message! Anyone who calls will hear: “Surfer boy pizza, this is Argyle talking. We do all fresh here at the Surfer boy, except our pineapple, which comes from a can. But I still recommend to slap on juicy pineapple pizza ”. These are the exact words heard in the series.

The ‘Surfer boy’ pizza

Lucky’s pineapple pizza TV series it has been more successful than expected. The American chain Walmart has, for this reason, included one of its food products pizza inspired by ‘Stranger Things’ and called ‘Surfer boy pizza’.