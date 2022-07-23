ROAD CASTIONS. Serious accident on the afternoon of Friday 22 July in Castions di Strada. Two cars involved – a Renault and a Citroen – and a Yamaha motorcycle. The 52-year-old man traveling on two wheels was thrown several meters and suffered serious trauma.

The motorcyclist was rescued by 118 staff – who arrived on 353 also by helicopter – and then accompanied to the emergency room of the Cattinara hospital in Trieste.

The carabinieri of Latisana, who carried out the surveys, and the firefighters of Cervignano who made the vehicles safe were also at work.