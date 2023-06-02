Fire in a building in Rome, a boy died, 17 injured, 100 displaced

Residents of neighboring buildings: “Heard several explosions, then hell”

“We heard several explosions and ran out into the street, we’re in slippers.” This is how some residents of nearby buildings described the first moments of the fire. «We heard a roar and we looked out, a column of smoke rose in front of us – added the girls who work in the shop that is right in front of the building – Shortly after we also saw the flames. Then it was hell, we didn’t understand anything anymore».

Among hypotheses fire started from a parked car

The fire – according to what has been learned from sources of the rescuers – would have started from a car that was parked under the building, where renovation works are being carried out. The flames of the car would have triggered the explosion of some acetylene cylinders present in the construction site which in turn would have also involved the scaffolding.

Town Hall President Umberti, we are setting up tent cities

«One confirmed dead, two seriously burned at Sant’Eugenio and other people taken to hospital. We are setting up the tent city at the Croce Institute and at the Palalevante» for the displaced persons of the building that caught fire in Colli Aniene, in Rome. This is what the president of the IV Municipality, Massimiliano Umberti wrote on Facebook. “There are two staircases that have completely burned down – he explained – there are doors not yet opened by the firefighters, the owners who have the keys should bring them – this is Umberti’s appeal – otherwise the doors must be forced open”.

Gualtieri, anguish and solidarity with families

«I am following with anguish the rescue operations of the terrible fire that involved 7 floors of a building under renovation in Colli Aniene». Thus on social media the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri. «I cling to the pain of the victim’s family – he continued – and I express my solidarity with all the injured. We are close to the families affected by this tragedy and will support them in any way we can. I am in contact with the prefect Giannini, the president Umberti, the councilor Zevi, and the Civil Protection of Rome Capital who are operational on the spot to meet all the needs. Thanks to all the rescuers, the firefighters, the management of Sant’Eugenio and all the health workers who are giving their best to take care of the people involved”.

Rocca, terrible hours on a day of celebration

«These are minutes, terrible hours, what Colli Aniene is experiencing on this day of celebration – wrote Francesco Rocca, President of the Lazio Region -. In via Edoardo d’Onofrio, in Rome, a building under renovation caught fire. Many injured, even seriously, and at the moment one confirmed victim. But there are fears that the budget could grow. On behalf of the regional council, I express my deepest condolences to the family of the victim of the fire and my deepest sympathy to the injured and their families. I also want to thank the Firefighters, the Police Forces, the women and men of 118 and the many health workers of the Umberto I Policlinico, San Giovanni and S. Eugenio who are tirelessly engaged in treatment. I am following the rescue operations and will continue to do so.