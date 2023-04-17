First frustration, then jubilation – Leipzig turns game against Augsburg

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

RB Leipzig was early behind against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday (April 15, 2023) and still won 3: 2 (3: 1). That had a lot to do with Timo Werner, he was involved in all Leipzig goals. In the end, RB still had to tremble.

Arne Maier put Augsburg ahead in the 5th minute. But then Werner showed what he can do: First he prepared Kevin Kampl’s equalizer (10′), then he scored twice himself (32′, 35′). Above all, Werner will not soon forget the second goal. It was his 100th goal in the Bundesliga.

In the final phase, Augsburg’s joker Ruben Vargas caused excitement again with his goal (82′). But FCA didn’t manage to equalize.

RB Leipzig won what was ultimately a tight home game against FC Augsburg 3-2.

“We reacted well to being quickly behind. It was a super open game at the back. I want us to finish games like this more consistently,” said Leipzig coach Marco Rose. Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen would have it “Bit of Luck” wanted: “We were able to shape the game on an equal footing in many phases and showed great morale.”

In the table, Leipzig climbed to third place for at least one night after their 15th win of the season. However, 1. FC Union could overtake them again with a win against VfL Bochum on Sunday. Augsburg is table 13. and has a five-point lead over FC Schalke 04 in relegation rank 16.

Iago on Maier – cheers at FC Augsburg

The guests from Augsburg caused the first excitement of the game. After losing the ball by Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs, FCA quickly switched. A cross from Iago landed at Maier, who finished with the first contact and scored a surprising lead.

The triple Werner

RB Leipzig equalized less than five minutes later, after Augsburg had lost the ball. Leipzig tried it down the right flank and was successful: Werner let Felix Uduokhai stand and crossed to the first post, where Kampl got the ball in front of Maximilian Bauer and scored to make it 1-1.

Leipzig then took control of the game and rewarded themselves with two goals from Werner within three minutes. First he completed a cross from Henrichs from eleven meters down and placed in the corner on the left. Then Werner accepted a pass from Kampl, put the ball in front of himself and hit the goal with a volley right under the crossbar.

Augsburg’s Vargas hits, Leipzig trembles

Then it was over again with the splendor of Leipzig, and Werner was not seen that often anymore. RB was limited to managing the lead in the second half – and almost failed with this plan.

After Leipzig’s Willi Orban twice failed to head the ball out of harm’s way, Mads Pedersen fired. His attempt was still blocked, but then Vargas came to a conclusion. And Augsburg’s joker hit with a low shot from twelve meters.

A final phase followed in which Leipzig trembled and Augsburg pressed. In the end, only RB cheered.

RB in Leverkusen, Augsburg against Stuttgart

At the start of the 29th match day, FC Augsburg welcomes VfB Stuttgart (Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.). Leipzig is a guest in Leverkusen two days later (5.30 p.m.).