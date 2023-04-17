Home » Ultra-broadband without fiber, Windtre expands 5G FWA coverage
World

Ultra-broadband without fiber, Windtre expands 5G FWA coverage

by admin
Ultra-broadband without fiber, Windtre expands 5G FWA coverage

WINDTRE, thanks to its 5G* network, it brings connectivity to gang ultras even in small towns and in the most remote areas of the country. The company makes technology available to families and businesses FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) outdoor 5Gwhich allows you to take advantage of high navigation performance even in areas not reached by the Fiber.

For Maurice Sit downChief Commercial Officer di WINDTRE: “Ultra-fast connectivity is an increasingly central element in the daily life of people and businesses, which is why it is important that citizens, professionals and businesses located in smaller centers also have the opportunity to benefit from all the opportunities enabled by the digital transformation. With the launch of the solutions in FWA 5G, WINDTRE continues its commitment to overcoming the digital divide, investing in a network that is increasingly accessible and open to all”.

WINDTRE’s outdoor 5G FWA technology, already available in Piedmont, Sicily, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Tuscany, will gradually extended to all of Italy.

To use the service, families can activate the solution ‘Super Internet Casa 5G‘, with unlimited surfing up to 300 MegaWi-Fi modem and 5G antenna included at the cost of 23,99 euro per month for WINDTRE mobile customers. The offer is also available in the ‘Super Internet Casa 5G & Netflix’ version, which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on 2 screens at the same time without commercial breaks. In addition, with both solutions, the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for family smartphones.

See also  U.S. lawmakers find ways to force chip bill to accelerate "competition bill" - Sina

Professionals with a VAT number, on the other hand, can purchase the FWA outdoor 5G offer dedicated to them, ‘Super Internet Professional‘, starting from 12.49 euros per month by taking advantage of the connectivity vouchers of 300 euros promoted by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

You may also like

Former mayor of Palermo, also involved in social...

Wheat from Ukraine: stop imports from Poland, Hungary...

Sudan, it’s war again

Roma-Udinese / Walace: “We are worried, we are...

Do influencers really influence? ~ Badalfohmoh

Levitants premiere the video clip for “Vámonos” and...

The law on safety and health at work...

Arrested IL from Visegrad for attempted murder Info

South Korea, joint naval exercises with the USA...

Martina Patti towards the trial, is accused of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy