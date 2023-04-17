Ultra-broadband without fiber, Windtre expands 5G FWA coverage

WINDTRE, thanks to its 5G* network, it brings connectivity to gang ultras even in small towns and in the most remote areas of the country. The company makes technology available to families and businesses FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) outdoor 5Gwhich allows you to take advantage of high navigation performance even in areas not reached by the Fiber.

For Maurice Sit downChief Commercial Officer di WINDTRE: “Ultra-fast connectivity is an increasingly central element in the daily life of people and businesses, which is why it is important that citizens, professionals and businesses located in smaller centers also have the opportunity to benefit from all the opportunities enabled by the digital transformation. With the launch of the solutions in FWA 5G, WINDTRE continues its commitment to overcoming the digital divide, investing in a network that is increasingly accessible and open to all”.

WINDTRE’s outdoor 5G FWA technology, already available in Piedmont, Sicily, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Tuscany, will gradually extended to all of Italy.

To use the service, families can activate the solution ‘Super Internet Casa 5G‘, with unlimited surfing up to 300 MegaWi-Fi modem and 5G antenna included at the cost of 23,99 euro per month for WINDTRE mobile customers. The offer is also available in the ‘Super Internet Casa 5G & Netflix’ version, which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on 2 screens at the same time without commercial breaks. In addition, with both solutions, the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for family smartphones.

Professionals with a VAT number, on the other hand, can purchase the FWA outdoor 5G offer dedicated to them, ‘Super Internet Professional‘, starting from 12.49 euros per month by taking advantage of the connectivity vouchers of 300 euros promoted by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.