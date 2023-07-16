First loss of the season for world 100m champion Kerley

South African Akani Simbine also won the 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Chorzow, inflicting US sprint star Fred Kerley’s first loss of the season. Simbine, who recently triumphed in Stockholm, won in 9.97 seconds, two hundredths of a second faster than world champion Kerley.

Five weeks before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the top five were separated by just 0.04 seconds. In the women’s race, American Sha’Carri Richardson (10.76) won ahead of Jamaican 200m world champion Shericka Jackson (10.78).

Jakob Ingebrigtsen improved his own European record over 1,500 m with the winning time of 3:27.14 minutes. The Norwegian Olympic champion is only 1.14 seconds short of the world record.

