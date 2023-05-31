FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Big Jumping World Cup will be held in Beijing 2023-05-31 11:59:12.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Li Chunyu

The recently updated 2023-2024 season calendar on the official website of the International Ski Federation shows that next season the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Jumping World Cup will be held in Beijing from November 30 to December 2 this year. The event returns to Beijing once again since 2019.

The FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Jumping World Cup is an international category A event hosted by the FIS. As the predecessor of this event, Boiling Snow Beijing World Snowboard Competition has been held in Beijing since 2010. In 2017, confirmed by the FIS, the event was officially upgraded to the FIS Snowboard Big Jumping World Cup. In 2019, the freestyle ski jumping event will be added to the event, and it will be held at the Beijing Winter Olympics venue Shougang ski jumping platform.

The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports stated that the return of the FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Jumping World Cup is conducive to the management and utilization of the legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics. and elegant stage.