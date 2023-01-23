original title:

FIS World Cup: Gu Ailing won two championships in a row

China News Agency, Beijing, January 22. In the 2022-2023 FIS Freestyle Ski U-Shape World Cup in Calgary, Canada on the 21st local time, players Gu Ailing and Zhang Kexin of the Chinese team won the championship and third place respectively. .

This event is the first International Snow League event that Gu Ailing participated in after the Beijing Winter Olympics. The games in Calgary are “back-to-back” events. In the final of the last freestyle skiing U-shaped track skills World Cup held here on the 19th, Gu Ailing won the championship with a high score of 95.00.

In the preliminaries of the second match on the 20th, Gu Ailing ranked first with 91.00 points and Zhang Kexin ranked second with 85.50 points. In the final on the 21st, Gu Ailing performed equally well, scoring no less than 90 points in the three slides, scoring a game-high 93.50 points in the second slide, and finally Gu Ailing won the championship with 93.50 points.

After three slides, Canadian players Rachel Carker and Zhang Kexin both got their highest scores in the first slide, winning the runner-up and third place with 85.50 points and 81.75 points respectively.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics in early 2022, Gu Ailing won two gold medals in freestyle skiing U-shaped field skills and big platform, as well as a silver medal in slope obstacle skills. After the Winter Olympics, she will devote more energy to her university studies in 2022.

At the end of 2022, Gu Ailing showed her resumption of freestyle skiing training on social media. In this competition, Gu Ailing admitted that he loves skiing very much, and it feels great to wear a ski suit. However, the first race was a little nervous, but the overall performance was great.

“I love what I am doing very much. Many friends are supporting me. These two gold medals help me regain my confidence and status.” In an interview, Gu Ailing also wished everyone a New Year: “I wish everyone a happy New Year , I hope you all have a happy Chinese New Year!”

The next World Cup race is planned to be held at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in the United States from February 1st to February 3rd local time.