Five ÖFV active make it to the final round of the World Cup

Austria is represented at the World Championships in Milan with five fencers in the final rounds of the individual foil and epee. In the foil, Olivia Wohlgemuth and Lilli Maria Brugger as well as Moritz Lechner and Maximilian Ettelt made it into the top 64, while Josef Mahringer qualified in the epee. The women’s foil and men’s epee will continue on Wednesday, and the women’s foil will continue on Thursday.

Moritz Lechner, who won all six of his matches in the group phase and thus went straight into the round of the top 64, was convincing on Monday. Ettelt managed to get promoted with two wins from five fights, in the second knockout round he prevailed in the Austrian duel with Johannes Poscharnig with 15:14.

Wohlgemuth had already qualified for the final day on Sunday as an undefeated group winner, as well as Brugger with a clear success in their first knockout duel. Mahringer had to survive two duels after the group phase.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

