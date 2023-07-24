Home » Five ÖFV active make it to the final round of the World Cup
Sports

Five ÖFV active make it to the final round of the World Cup

by admin
Five ÖFV active make it to the final round of the World Cup

Austria is represented at the World Championships in Milan with five fencers in the final rounds of the individual foil and epee. In the foil, Olivia Wohlgemuth and Lilli Maria Brugger as well as Moritz Lechner and Maximilian Ettelt made it into the top 64, while Josef Mahringer qualified in the epee. The women’s foil and men’s epee will continue on Wednesday, and the women’s foil will continue on Thursday.

Moritz Lechner, who won all six of his matches in the group phase and thus went straight into the round of the top 64, was convincing on Monday. Ettelt managed to get promoted with two wins from five fights, in the second knockout round he prevailed in the Austrian duel with Johannes Poscharnig with 15:14.

Wohlgemuth had already qualified for the final day on Sunday as an undefeated group winner, as well as Brugger with a clear success in their first knockout duel. Mahringer had to survive two duels after the group phase.

See also  Athletics, Tamberi jumps into gold He is still king of the high in Monaco

You may also like

finally you can send messages from your wrist!...

World medals in swimming: gold and silver

public support for hosting the Olympics is eroding

World Championships in Fukuoka, Ceccon gold in the...

MMA | Muradov admitted it was the biggest...

Referee Recounts Unforgettable Moments from Lionel Messi’s Debut...

Straka achieves historic result at British Open

WITH WOOL | Sportdimontagna.com

Thomas Ceccon won the gold medal in the...

the public prosecutor’s office asks the PNF to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy