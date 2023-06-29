Football scandal! An officer of the Czech army was supposed to roast a Ukrainian

An exceptional situation occurred in the season-ending match between the clubs from Horoměřice and Velké Přílep (1:2) in III. class of the district of Prague west. And it is not only solved on the football scene. According to the minutes of the match, the leader of the guests, Ján Kotvas, vulgarly attacked a Ukrainian player in the opponent’s jersey. Under normal circumstances, a similar offense would be dealt with by the appropriate disciplinary committee. However, the alleged perpetrator is an officer of the Czech army, so the military police are also investigating the affair. Deník.cz drew attention to the case.

