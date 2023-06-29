Home » GLS Inauguration of the international hub of Sordio, developed by the company VGP – Companies
World

GLS Inauguration of the international hub of Sordio, developed by the company VGP – Companies

by admin
GLS Inauguration of the international hub of Sordio, developed by the company VGP – Companies

GLS today inaugurated the international hub of Sordio, developed by VGP, owner, manager and developer, and pan-European of high quality logistics and semi-industrial properties in the Real Estate sector.

Inaugurated in the presence of Salvatore Iesce, Mayor of the city, and Klaus Schädle, Group Area Managing Director of GLS, the center is equipped with a very high standard of innovation and automation, helping to strengthen Italy’s position as a focal point of the world of logistics in Europe.

Also speaking at the inauguration was Agostino Emanuele, Country Manager Italy VGP: “With today’s inauguration, we consolidate the collaboration with GLS, a valuable partner with whom we share responsibility and sustainability, towards our environment, our partners, our clients.

We thus aim to strengthen our presence in Northern Italy in terms of quality logistics and semi-industrial parks, helping to consolidate the image of Italy itself in Europe, as a nerve center and focal point of the world of logistics on the continent.

I am sure that this new logistics center can contribute to the development of the area, both in economic terms and also in terms of sustainability, for the new generations. Also for this reason we have almost completed the installation of a photovoltaic system on the roof of the building which will generate a total capacity of 965 kWp, electricity which can also be offered in part for the new GLS sorter machine”

See also  Edin Avdić on Zvezda and Partizan | Sport

You may also like

At least 17 people died in the heat...

Israel wants to demolish a Palestinian school built...

Titan, the debris of the imploded submarine brought...

Sunrise indexes prices to inflation as of July...

On the eve of the opening of the...

If your body sends you these signals, you’re...

Vodafone is remodeling again: some offers now cost...

Titan, recovered pieces of the wreck. US Coast...

An alleged Russian intelligence spy accused of coordinating...

Panfilo Colosimo, the chef from Sulmona kidnapped in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy