Five out of five Italians ahead at Roland Garros: perfect debut, the feat is Arnaldi’s

It couldn’t have gone better than this: the first day of Roland Garros is marked by the successes of Italian tennis players. Five on the field, five victories that are worth the second round. Arnaldi, Musetti and Sonego in the men’s draw, Giorgi and Errani in the women’s tournament. If the good morning starts in the morning, Italy can dream of becoming a protagonist again at the French Open, not only for the men – the debut of Jannik Sinner against the French Muller – but also for women.

They say that the first time, whatever it is, you never forget. It will probably be the same for Matteo Arnaldi, that this 2023 and especially Sunday 28 May will hardly forget them for the rest of his career, if not his life. It is a special year to say the least for the Sanremo player, who entered the tennis ‘of the greats’ just over 12 months ago and quickly found the first vittoria Atpthe first success against a top-5 and now also the first joy in the main draw of a Grand Slam. Arnaldi (n.106 in the ranking) beat the Colombian in his absolute debut at Roland Garrros Daniel Elahi Galan (n.91) with the score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

The 22-year-old from Liguria was the first to open the dance of victories. Then came the positive debut also for Camila Giorgi: the tennis player from the Marche beat the French Alize Cornet for 6-3, 6-4. Immediately after a brilliant Lorenzo musettiseeded number 17, qualified for the second round by beating the Swede Mikael Ymernumber 53 in the world, in three sets with scores of 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 in just over 2 and a half hours of game. They then thought about closing the perfect Sunday in Paris Lorenzo Sonego e Sara You wander. The Piedmontese tennis player, number 45 in the ATP ranking, beat the American in four sets Ben Shelton with the score 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6. In the women’s draw Errani eliminated the Swiss in a comeback in the third set Jil Teichmannnumber 75 in the WTA ranking, with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.