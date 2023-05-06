Home » Fivers take the lead against Ferlach in the quarterfinals
Fivers take the lead against Ferlach in the quarterfinals

Fivers Margareten won the first duel in the quarterfinals of the ZTE Handball Liga Austria with SC Ferlach thanks to a strong finish. The Viennese won at home on Saturday with 25:23 (10:12) and took a 1:0 lead in the “Best of three” series.

This means that the three-time champion can secure a place in the semi-finals in Carinthia next Saturday, which the Fivers have always reached since they were introduced in 2005.

Margareten was mostly behind until the final stages, but turned a 20:22 deficit into a narrow victory in the last five and a half minutes of the game.

