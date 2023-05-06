Fivers take the lead against Ferlach in the quarterfinals

Fivers Margareten won the first duel in the quarterfinals of the ZTE Handball Liga Austria with SC Ferlach thanks to a strong finish. The Viennese won at home on Saturday with 25:23 (10:12) and took a 1:0 lead in the “Best of three” series.

This means that the three-time champion can secure a place in the semi-finals in Carinthia next Saturday, which the Fivers have always reached since they were introduced in 2005.

Margareten was mostly behind until the final stages, but turned a 20:22 deficit into a narrow victory in the last five and a half minutes of the game.

