Flaccadori-Virtus? It will be up to him to decide

Paolo Galbiati, new guide of Dolomiti Energia Trento, talks about his first month in black and white to Corriere del Trentino.

On Flaccadori: «We talked a lot, waiting to unblock the situation regarding Flaccadori. There are many ideas: a plan A, but also those B and C ».

The Virtus track seems to vanish for the player, the coach is optimistic: «Sure, but we don’t want to put the brakes on dreams. There are times in life when you have to take a train even if it’s uncomfortable: it’s up to him to decide. I’ve known him for some time, we talked for a long time: he’s doing great in Trento, he knows I have high expectations. If he stays, he will also give his all to prove to those who didn’t bet on him that they were wrong.”

And on the EuroCup: «We will try to be competitive even against battleships with extraordinary budgets. We will play it seriously, aware that the Eurocup is a cruel tournament. We would like to raise the bar compared to the last few years».

