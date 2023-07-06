Home » Flaccadori-Virtus? It will be up to him to decide
Sports

Flaccadori-Virtus? It will be up to him to decide

by admin
Flaccadori-Virtus? It will be up to him to decide

Paolo Galbiati, new guide of Dolomiti Energia Trento, talks about his first month in black and white to Corriere del Trentino.

On Flaccadori: «We talked a lot, waiting to unblock the situation regarding Flaccadori. There are many ideas: a plan A, but also those B and C ».

The Virtus track seems to vanish for the player, the coach is optimistic: «Sure, but we don’t want to put the brakes on dreams. There are times in life when you have to take a train even if it’s uncomfortable: it’s up to him to decide. I’ve known him for some time, we talked for a long time: he’s doing great in Trento, he knows I have high expectations. If he stays, he will also give his all to prove to those who didn’t bet on him that they were wrong.”

And on the EuroCup: «We will try to be competitive even against battleships with extraordinary budgets. We will play it seriously, aware that the Eurocup is a cruel tournament. We would like to raise the bar compared to the last few years».

See also  Pellegrini against Cataldi: Roma-Lazio is a derby of captains-fans

You may also like

Ju Wenjun and Lei Tingjie Draw in First...

Šépka, Semerád – Métral, Haussener 2:0, Beach volleyball...

2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Meet the Participants...

Renon plateau in Trentino, what to do this...

Formula 1: Next attempt at record season

Adapting to Rule Changes: The Challenge for China’s...

Milan calendar in Serie A: the matches of...

Kvitova was surprised by the Wimbledon schedule and...

Gold Cup Quarterfinals: Mexico vs Costa Rica and...

10th National Minority Traditional Sports Games Kick Off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy