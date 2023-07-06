The six discs of… Rare Fish

rare fish is an Argentine duo formed by Lucio consolation and Marco Viera, specialized in combining electronic music with pop-rock, and they’re really good at it. Today they discover reference records for themselves and for their music.

After going through the festival babel river of Madrid, Peces Raros will perform in Barcelona (July 7, Cruïlla Festival), Lanuza (July 11, Southern Pyrenees), O Grove (July 14, Náutico), Madrid (July 15, Sala El Sol), Benidorm (July 30, Low Fest), San Sebastián (6 August, Dabadabass) and Aranda de Duero (August 13, Sonorama).

The Beatles

“Abbey Road”

(1969)

I grew up listening to The Beatles and it’s a band I never stop going back to. In particular, this album was brought to me by my cousin, who was a little older. I remember the first time hearing “Because” or “She She She’s So Heavy”. I had a feeling of total elevation. I have never lost that feeling with The Beatles, I always come back and there is always something new.

Justice

“Justice”

(2007)

That Justice album was the equivalent of kicking the slate out of all the ideas I had for how music could be made. I came from a traditional, academic music background, and suddenly finding myself with a techno orchestra made up of a couple of producers blew my mind. With this album I discovered that there was a world behind the electronic word that was much vaster than it looked from the outside.

Charly García

“Modern Clicks”

(1983)

IF there is an artist who has accompanied and instructed me all my life, it is Charly García, another musician to whom I never stop coming back. For me listening to Charly is like being at home. A musician who has put the knowledge, the technique and the academy at the disposal of the song and the emotionality. There aren’t really many academically trained musicians who can put song ahead of technique, who choose to relegate virtuosity. An open book of harmony and an emotional lightning rod for Argentina.

Radiohead

“In Rainbows”

(2007)

Radiohead is a band that has paved the way for electronic exploration in unique ways, leaving us tremendous songs. They have a very unique work and procedure and it is, I think, one of the bands that fully immerses us in the 21st century. “In Rainbows” fascinates me because it is probably the most balanced moment between song and exploration, synthesis and discovery.

Bob Dylan

“Highway 61 Revisited”

(1965)

I discovered this album in adolescence and along with it Dylan. With Dylan lyrics are everything, and that opened up a universe for me. In a song you can talk about whatever you want, you can combine whatever tradition you want. It can be mixed, it can be destroyed and it can be raised again. Absolute irreverence, that’s what Dylan taught me. This album has great classics and it’s a moment in his career where the axis was totally broken, that fascinates me about him, his ability to reinvent himself.

Fito Páez

“Open”

(1999)

Abre is a tremendous album that I have listened to at different times in my life, I remember that it came out when I was eight or nine years old, and I tried to transcribe the songs but obviously I didn’t understand anything. This record for me presents the particularity of combining very well the Latin American musical tradition and the influence of rock in our culture. Although it is an album of super rock songs, there are also songs that go by Son, or by the Peruvian Waltz, genres from other traditions that are very well incorporated into a tonal aesthetic that makes its way into rock.