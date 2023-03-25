State Police have identified and referred to the Judicial Authority a Roma fan who displayed a black banner during the derby on 19 March, with the effigy of two soldiers likely to belong to German troops of World War II. The Digos of the Rome Police Headquarters and the Prati Commissioner’s Office identified it by examining the images of the video surveillance system, in which we note the access of the subject who subsequently affixed the flag from the stands of the Monte Mario Tribune – south curve side . The identity of the ticket purchaser was obtained from the comparison of the data relating to the accesses present in the ticketing system of the Stadio Olimpico. For him it also clicked the Daspo for 5 years, adopted by the Quaestor of Rome, on the basis of the investigation by the Anti-Crime Division.