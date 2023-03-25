Home Sports Flag with Nazi soldiers: Daspo aged 5 to Roma fan
Sports

Flag with Nazi soldiers: Daspo aged 5 to Roma fan

by admin
Flag with Nazi soldiers: Daspo aged 5 to Roma fan

State Police have identified and referred to the Judicial Authority a Roma fan who displayed a black banner during the derby on 19 March, with the effigy of two soldiers likely to belong to German troops of World War II. The Digos of the Rome Police Headquarters and the Prati Commissioner’s Office identified it by examining the images of the video surveillance system, in which we note the access of the subject who subsequently affixed the flag from the stands of the Monte Mario Tribune – south curve side . The identity of the ticket purchaser was obtained from the comparison of the data relating to the accesses present in the ticketing system of the Stadio Olimpico. For him it also clicked the Daspo for 5 years, adopted by the Quaestor of Rome, on the basis of the investigation by the Anti-Crime Division.

See also  Transfer market, final rush: this is what the 20 Serie A teams are missing

You may also like

Bisceglie-Corato: two different and differently interesting realities

World Athletics tightens restrictions on gender dysplasia and...

In the sprint in Lahti, Weng secured a...

How to lose weight with running and walking

Nordic Combined: decision in Lahti

HYROX, the new workout for everyone to try...

Sakota: “In Venice without fear”

with sprint racing, MotoGP wants to spice up...

European preliminaries: France beats Netherlands, Belgium beats Sweden

The Spartans reigned in Eden, and the Slavists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy