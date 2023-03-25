Home News She was arrested implicated in the alleged robbery of $50 million in southern Neiva




City authorities captured a woman identified as Ingrid Carolina Perdomo, nicknamed “La Pocha”, for the crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft.

Perdomo, 27 years old, has four notes as accused of theft crimes, and is accused of having co-authored a theft from a barbershop in the Manzanares neighborhood on October 28, 2021.

According to the authorities, she and two other subjects entered the establishment armed and stole items valued at more than 55 million pesos, including $50 million corresponding to a housing subsidy.

It should be noted that one of Perdomo’s alleged accomplices, Johan Esteban Salinas Cediel, nicknamed “El Indio”, was captured in 2022 by the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) and is currently detained.

For her part, “La Pocha” was brought before a municipal criminal court with a guarantee control function in the city of Neiva to serve a 22-month prison sentence for her alleged participation in the theft from a barbershop.

The local authorities highlighted the importance of joint work between the Metropolitan Police and the Attorney General’s Office to clarify this type of crime and maintain security and coexistence in the city.

