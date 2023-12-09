Home » Fletcher, Stassi go from Angelinos to Braavos
Sports

Fletcher, Stassi go from Angelinos to Braavos

by admin
Fletcher, Stassi go from Angelinos to Braavos

The Atlanta Braves Make Major Trade with the Angels

The Atlanta Braves have confirmed the acquisition of shortstop David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi from the Angels. In exchange, the Braves will be sending first baseman Evan White and reliever Tyler Thomas to the Angels.

David Fletcher, 29, is known for his solid defense and has had a .277/.323/.359 batting line in six seasons with the Angels. His addition to the Braves lineup is expected to bolster their infield defense.

Max Stassi, 32, missed all of last season due to a hip strain and was on the restricted list due to complications after the birth of her son. With the Braves already having a pair of catchers in Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud, it is possible that Stassi could be traded again.

This trade marks a significant move for both teams as they look to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season. Braves fans are eager to see how Fletcher and Stassi will contribute to the team’s success on the field.

See also  congratulate! "Straits Combination" Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei won the French Open women's doubles!Wang Xinyu won the Grand Slam championship trophy for the first time |

You may also like

The National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team prepares...

Lens offers itself a European spring in front...

Giants agree to deal with Jung Hoo Lee...

immoderate celebration of the amateur team after the...

Famous players and rookies show off their Chinese...

Joker King’s life hit. Plus points, Straka praises...

Luka Doncic sent it to save in Dallas

VIDEO. Brecel escapes through the smallest gap against...

Downhill and All-Mountain 2023/24 –

The Chinese men’s football team’s Asian Cup training...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy