Fletcher, Stassi go from Angelinos to Braavos

The Atlanta Braves Make Major Trade with the Angels

The Atlanta Braves have confirmed the acquisition of shortstop David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi from the Angels. In exchange, the Braves will be sending first baseman Evan White and reliever Tyler Thomas to the Angels.

David Fletcher, 29, is known for his solid defense and has had a .277/.323/.359 batting line in six seasons with the Angels. His addition to the Braves lineup is expected to bolster their infield defense.

Max Stassi, 32, missed all of last season due to a hip strain and was on the restricted list due to complications after the birth of her son. With the Braves already having a pair of catchers in Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud, it is possible that Stassi could be traded again.

This trade marks a significant move for both teams as they look to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season. Braves fans are eager to see how Fletcher and Stassi will contribute to the team’s success on the field.

