Flick’s explosive duel with Lewandowski – DFB-Elf meets Poland

Status: 06/15/2023 8:48 p.m

After conceding six goals in the last two international matches, the German defense is badly battered in the rendezvous with one of the world‘s best strikers – Robert Lewandowski.

Goodbye is it fun? Perhaps. But maybe not. In any case, the rendezvous with Robert Lewandowski in the National Stadium in Warsaw entails considerable risks for Hansi Flick and the German national football team in addition to emotions and opportunities.

After conceding three goals in the 1000th international match against Ukraine, which was not ready for the European Championship, the fragile DFB defense awaits the test of strength against Poland in the second test on Friday (8.45 p.m., live on ARD and on sportschau.de) with the well-known long-standing Bundesliga torminator Lewandowski.

“I’m happy to see him “, said Flick on Thursday evening in Warsaw. The cooperation with his former goalkeepers at FC Bayern has “ Fun “Done. Only Lewandowski shouldn’t meet when they meet again.” Defend uncompromisingly “Was Flick’s central demand after the 3: 3 against Ukraine. He wants to continue the three-way chain experiment that failed in Bremen in Warsaw.

Flick and Lewandowski won the treble in 2020

In contrast to Flick and the German internationals, Lewandowski can look forward to the friendly game at the end of his first season after moving to FC Barcelona from Munich. Even if the two-time world footballer described the duel with the big neighbor Germany as “prestigious”.

“I played in the country for many years and I have several colleagues, acquaintances, friends in the team “said Poland’s captain during training preparations in Warsaw. “I also know the coach very well,” said the 34-year-old. In 2020, Flick and Lewandowski won the Champions League together and completed the treble in Lisbon.

Lewandowski expected” many emotions, not only sporting ones but also private ones “But he also said that the most important international match for Poland at the end of the season is the second game next Tuesday in Moldova. Then Poland will have important points in qualifying for the Euro 2024 in Germany.

“Lewandowski is of course extremely dangerous”

However, the German guests should not derive consideration or a half-strength goal from this statement by Lewandowski. He always wants to score, certainly in his 141st international match. There are easier tasks for any opponent than stopping Poland’s star. “ Robert Lewandowski is of course extremely dangerous “Said Dortmund’s Marius Wolf. Gladbach’s Jonas Hofmann made a similar statement. “ Lewy is one of the world‘s best forwards that we have in our time. It is clear that he is a fire hazard in front of goal .”

Lewandowski has played against Germany four times so far. He scored twice, in 2011 in a 2-2 draw in Gdansk and in 2015 in a 3-1 defeat in the European Championship qualifier in Frankfurt. Lewandowski was also there in 2014, when Poland scored their only win against the DFB selection, also in Warsaw, with a 2-0 win. Back then, Antonio Rüdiger was also part of the German defense and should be particularly challenged again on Friday evening. The Real Madrid giant demands “ dedication ” for defense work: “ You have to win duels .”

Especially against Lewandowski. Hofmann not only sees the risks after conceding a total of six goals against Belgium (2:3) and Ukraine. He preferred to emphasize the opportunities. “Especially in situations like this, where it seems like the team should be a bit unsure, it’s fun to show – even against one of the world‘s best strikers – that you can keep a clean sheet,” he said. “That would be a big exclamation mark again and would be excellent defensive work if you can stop players like that.”

Emotional farewell for Blaszczykowski

But it will not only be an emotional game for Lewandowski. The former Wolfsburg and Dortmunder Jakub Blaszczykowski is said goodbye to the national stadium with his 109th international match from the “Reprezentacja Polski”. “ It’s getting hard for me to contain my emotions, impossible. This is the end of my dream “said Blaszczykowski on Thursday, moved.