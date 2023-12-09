FLOORBALL ONLINE: The Czechs fight against the Finns for the World Cup final!

Czech women’s floorballists will play for medals at the World Championships for the eighth time in a row. They reached the semi-finals in the surest way in history, when they swept the Danes 13:1. Attackers Eliška Krupnová, Martina Řepková and Anna Brucháčková took care of most of the goals, each completing a hat trick. The favored Finns now stand in the way of the dream fight for gold for the national team. The match will start at 10:00 a.m. and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

