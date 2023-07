Mr. Wellbrock, what is different for you before the swimming world championships than at the world championships a year ago?

The level of competition has increased a bit. There is a very strong Irishman, Dan Wiffen, who has come on in the 800 and 1500 freestyle. Otherwise we have a much longer journey this year. I have an almost 24 hour journey until I am at the hotel. And in Japan it will be a bit warmer than last year in Budapest. Otherwise it’s the same game again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook