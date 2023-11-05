Home » Fluminense wins Copa Libertadores for the first time
Fluminense wins Copa Libertadores for the first time

Fluminense wins Copa Libertadores for the first time

Fluminense Rio de Janeiro took advantage of their home advantage at the legendary Maracana Stadium and won the Copa Libertadores for the first time on Saturday. The Brazilians won the final against Boca Juniors 2-1 after extra time. The losers from Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires missed out on their seventh title in the most important South American club competition.

Fluminense took the lead with a goal from German Cano in the 36th minute. After the break, Boca Juniors equalized through Luis Advincula (72′). In the 99th minute, John Kennedy became the match winner for the Brazilians. While celebrating, the goalscorer saw a yellow-red card. The Argentines also only finished with ten men after Frank Fabra was excluded (105.+7).

