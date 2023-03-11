He prevailed and put on the blue jersey of the race pattern

The Slovenian from Jumbo is the top favorite to win the Tirreno Adriatico

the slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma), triple winner of the Tour of Spain, once again demonstrated that he has returned to his best level by winning the fifth stage of the Tirreno Adriatico between Morro d’Oro and Sassotetto – Fonte Lardina, of 165.6 km, in which top he put the “maglia azzurra” as leader.

In a disputed final among the group of favorites, he decided the top speed and the shot by Roglic (Trbovlje, 33 years old), signing a double with a time of 4h.38.32, ahead of the Italian Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo) and the British Tao Geoghegan (Ineos), within the sector in which Enric Mas (Movistar) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain) were.

Another blow from Roglic, showing day by day that he has returned to his best version, this time with the award of the blue jersey that characterizes the leader of the “Race of the Two Seas”. The bonus allowed the Slovenian to lead the general with 4 seconds over the German Lennard Kamna (Bora), who could not keep the blue jersey and 12 over the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE). Enric Mas closes the top 10 at 31 seconds.

In a day that was shortened in the last 3 km of ascent planned to Sassotetto due to the strong wind that whipped the area, the battle between the greats of the general classification was missed, and only at the end did the great leaders appear in the fight for victory partial.

Bad weather on the stage, cold, rain, and above all the headwind that punished the peloton. The bad weather did not prevent the escape of 7 men: Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep), Zdenek Stybar (Jayco-AlUla), Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic) and Florian Stork (DSM).

The peloton, with the wind as their common rival, let the breakaway go until the orographic difficulties arose in the last third of the race. Going up San Ginesio the race began to move with the momentum of Ineos. The escape began to lose units and lose the advantage, which never exceeded 3 minutes.

With 30 km to go, the peloton was already rolling in full, but with the strategies turned on. After overcoming the Cota de Gualdo, the Bora went ahead to start the climb to Sansonetto, a pass mutilated in its last 3 km. The German team wanted to defend the leadership of Kamna.

The UAE took over from Bora, when 4.5 from the top, the Italian Damiano Caruso from Bahrain made a strong start, opening a gap of 25 seconds. It was the first movement in the zone of the high hierarchy.

ENRIC MAS ATTACKS, ROGLIG FINISHES WITH VICTORY AND LEADERSHIP

With Caruso within range, Enric Mas took the initiative, 2 km from the finish line, a rush that selected a group of 15 riders who were going to play the stage, including the Colombian Santiago, Buitrago, Ciccone and Mikel Landa.

The lack of collaboration made Mas give up his effort, resulting in an important stoppage, which allowed the leader Kamna and Primoz Roglic to link up, who had initially given in to the attack by the Balearic cyclist.

Near the finish line, the outcome of the sprint became clear. Ciccone, a fast climber, dove for the win, Tao Geoghegan replied, but powerful Roglic appeared from behind to prevail and don the race’s pattern blue jersey. It was his 67th professional victory.

This Saturday the sixth stage will be held between Osimo Stazione and Osimo, with a 193 km route plagued with heights that will not give the peloton a break. A kind of classic that arrives on a steep slope. Day for the men of the general.