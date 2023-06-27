Expensive dream striker: FC Bayern apparently reaches an agreement with Kane – million-dollar poker game with Tottenham is imminent

Sport Expensive dream striker

FC Bayern apparently reached an agreement with Kane – million-dollar poker with Tottenham is imminent

Forward with built-in goal guarantee: Harry Kane

FC Bayern is serious about their search for a striker. Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is said to be the ideal solution. There is probably already a first offer worth millions.

Everything on Kane: FC Bayern Munich is serious about its search for a striker and has now allegedly set its sights firmly on England’s captain. According to media reports, the German record champions want to do everything they can to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. As “The Athletic” writes on Tuesday, Bayern are said to have submitted an initial offer of 70 million euros plus bonus payments. According to “Bild” information from Tuesday afternoon, the Munich team should already agree on a change with the player.

However, the Spurs had rejected an offer that is said to have amounted to less than 70 million euros plus extra payments, the pay TV broadcaster Sky reported. Spurs boss Daniel Levy apparently hopes for a fee of at least 100 million euros. Bayern, on the other hand, want to pay significantly less.

The rapid media developments on Tuesday are also likely to have further consequences. Victor Osimhen (24) from SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani (24) are no longer hot candidates for Bayern.

Transfer Committee approves transfer

Instead, Bayern want to focus fully on Kane in their storm distress. On Monday, the transfer committee met again on Säbener Straße, where the club leaders are said to have committed themselves to Kane with the blessing of coach Thomas Tuchel. “We’re working hard to ensure that next season we have a team that plays better football than last,” said Uli Hoeneß, a member of the supervisory board who is also part of the task force, on Monday evening. In fact, there’s evidence that Kane could be a key building block for this team of the future.

Hero of the national team and his hometown club Tottenham: Harry Kane (2nd from right)

The attacker has been delivering consistently in the strongest league in the world for years. In the last season alone he scored 30 goals in 38 league games, only Erling Haaland (36 goals) from champions Manchester City was better. However, Kane plays for Tottenham and thus in a much weaker team.

With a total of 213 goals, he is only behind Alan Shearer (260) in the all-time list of the top Premier League goalscorers. He also scores reliably in the national team. And it is precisely this reliability that makes him interesting for Bayern, among other things. Precisely because Kane would probably guarantee more than 20 Bundesliga goals per season right away.

New Bayern boss Dreesen

In addition, it would be at least comparatively affordable. Osimhen and Kolo Muani would both cost over €100m. Kane, on the other hand, turns 30 at the end of July and should therefore probably be available for less money. In addition, his contract in London only runs for one year. In addition, the Spurs missed the lucrative European competitions, which could drive Kane’s desire to change. Negotiations with Spurs boss Levy should still be tough.

step abroad?

Should Bayern sell Lucas Hernández to Paris Saint-Germain for a reported 50 million euros, there would be additional financial leeway for the desired transfer. On Tuesday, several media reported unanimously that Munich and PSG were getting closer to an agreement.

Now “only” Bayern and Tottenham have to agree. Kane apparently wants to go to Bayern – now it depends on the transfer fee. According to English media reports, Spurs would be extremely reluctant to let their attacker move to a rival in the Premier League. In addition, the striker now seems ready for the first step abroad.

In Munich, Kane could win the titles he has been missing in his career so far. On the other hand, Kane has always been reluctant to say goodbye to his training club. Since 2004 he has played for Tottenham with short breaks. Manchester United are also said to be interested in him. But now he is apparently drawn to Munich.

