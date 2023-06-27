Home » From Fontina a lactic bacterium for skin care – Sanità
(ANSA) – AOSTA, JUNE 27 – The Regional Agricultural Institute of Aosta has obtained the Italian patent for an industrial invention entitled “New isolated strain of Lactobacillus and its uses”, an active ingredient derived from the whey from Fontina processing” with demonstrated ability to promote skin repair processes”.

The invention relates to a new isolated strain of ‘Lactobacillus delbruekii’ and its use in a process for the preparation of a dermatological composition for topical application on the skin. “This Lactobacillus delbruekii, named Mf-207A, is a genus of lactic acid bacteria widely known for their benefits on human health – it is explained in a note – and for their fundamental role in the fermentation process. Its distinctive characteristics, which differ from other Lactobacillus delbrueckii, include a superior ability to use galactose to synthesize bioactive compounds such as galacto-oligosaccharides and butyric acid, with demonstrated prebiotic capabilities on bacterial flora, inducing proliferation and cellular activity, and modulation of the immune system, through the stimulation of cell migration, thus promoting the attenuation of inflammatory states and the acceleration of skin repair processes”. (HANDLE).

