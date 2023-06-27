Molise elections, center-right ahead: Conte and Schlein fail

Schlein and Conte at the CGIL demonstration

Regional Molise: 10% sections, cdx ahead with 60.6%

With 41 sections of Molise scrutinized out of 393 (10%), the centre-right candidate Francesco Roberti is in the lead with 60.6%. The centre-left and M5s candidate Roberto Gravina has 37.37%.

Molise Regional Elections: 6 sections out of 393, Roberti ahead of Gravina

In six sections examined out of 393, the candidate for president of the centre-right, Francesco Roberti is ahead (64.91%) compared to his competitors, Roberto Gravina (Progressive Coalition) with 33.85% and Emilio Izzo (I don’t vote for the usual suspects) with 1.24%.

The final data refer to the following municipalities: in Molise (Campobasso), Francesco Roberti obtained 56.58% of the preferences, Roberto Gravina 40.79%, Emilio Izzo 2.63%. In Provvidenti (Campobasso), Francesco Roberti 80.82 percent, Roberto Gravina 17.81 percent, Emilio Izzo 1.37 percent. In San Biase (Campobasso), Francesco Roberti obtained 73.91 per cent, Roberto Gravina 26.09 per cent, zero percentage for Emilio Izzo.

MOLISE, 3 SECTIONS ANALYZED OUT OF 393, FIRST DATA ROBERTI (CSD) IN FRONT OF GRAVINA (PD-M5S)

The counting of votes in the Molise Region seems to be going slowly. According to data from the Region, 3 sections out of a total of 393 were scrutinized, with 21 invalid ballots and 17 blank ballots. According to the very first data, the center-right candidate for the presidency of the Region, Francesco Roberti (131 votes – 77.06%) would be ahead of Roberto Gravina, supported by an alliance between Pd and M5S (38 votes – 22.35%).

Molise regional elections 2023

The polls for the elections in Molise closed at 3 pm. Once the polling stations are closed, the counting of the ballots will begin, from which the name of the new governor will emerge in the afternoon.

The Region communicates the data on the turnout of the 393 sections in 136 municipalities: there are 157,024 voters out of 327,805 eligible, i.e. equal to 47.94%, down by almost 5 percentage points compared to 2018 (52.17%).

Three candidates for governor: Roberto Gravina (5 Star Movement) supported by the centre-left coalition (six lists), Francesco Roberti (Forza Italia) supported by the centre-right (seven lists) and finally Emilio Izzosupported by the civic list ‘I don’t vote for the usual suspects’.

By many pollsters Molise was renamed as Italy’s Ohio, that is, that US state that gives the general trend of how the presidential elections will go. Usually, of course it’s not an indisputable law, but merely a reference sample, the presidential candidate who wins in Ohio takes the White House.

In Italy, given the due proportions, the centre-right is firmly in government and the political elections will be held, calendar in hand, in 2027.

