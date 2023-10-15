focus on health and greater autonomy

During the Made by Google conference, Google officially unveiled its second connected watch, the Pixel Watch 2. This new model promises greater battery life, more detailed health data and advanced personal safety features.

The launch of the Pixel Watch 2 was no surprise, as Google has kept fans on the edge of their seats with various teasers over the past few months, including a preview of the design of the watch itself. However, now it’s official: here is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Aesthetically, the new model maintains the same round shape as its predecessor, with only a slight change to the crown for a slightly more rounded design. The round 1000 cd/m² OLED display with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels remains unchanged. The glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, but unfortunately, the wide edges remained similar to the previous model.

The Pixel Watch 2 weighs 31 grams without the strap and has a diameter of 41 mm.

Improved autonomy and advanced health functions

The Pixel Watch 2 features significant improvements in performance and health. It is powered by the powerful Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, the same one used in watches like the Ticwatch Pro 5 and the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro. This should guarantee greater fluidity and, potentially, extended battery life thanks to an improved 4-speed engraving process nm. Google says the Pixel Watch 2 has improved battery life, enough for a full day, with the ability to recharge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. The battery capacity is 306 mAh.

When it comes to health data, the Pixel Watch 2 shares the same electrodermal sensor (EDA) with devices like the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Charge 6. This allows for more precise measurement of heart rate, as well as measuring skin temperature and monitor the user’s stress level throughout the day.

Wear OS 4 and security features

Like the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the new Pixel Watch 2 comes with the latest version of Google’s operating system, Wear OS 4. This operating system includes new apps like Google Calendar and Gmail, for more convenient management of emails and events directly from your wrist. Additionally, the watch makes it easy to backup and restore using your Google One account.

Google also focuses on personal security, offering similar features to the Apple Watch. In addition to fall detection, the watch allows you to set a timer with an estimated return time when hiking. If the timer expires without being extended, your location will be sent to an emergency contact.

Price and Launch Date

The Pixel Watch 2 is available for pre-order and will be on sale starting October 12, at a price of 399 euros for the Wi-Fi version and 449 euros for the Wi-Fi+4G version. Additionally, Google is offering six months of free Fitbit Premium membership with the purchase of the watch.

Follow us on Social Media

Post Views: 7

Share this: Facebook

X

