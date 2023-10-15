Ideas for a Quibdó development plan

Marco Aurelio Guio Ledesma.

The capital of the department of Chocó is going through a social and economic crisis, with a high growth in homicides, extortions and acts of public order, which lead it to be the capital with the highest unemployment in the country, 25.4% which together with extreme poverty and misery, they constitute an explosive mixture that threatens the future of the largest population in the department.

To create opportunities and promote economic growth, which will improve living conditions, it is up to the State in all its dimensions (national, departmental and local) to intervene through public investment to boost productive activity, with the structuring of the following projects -among others- that can be executed in the medium term, as follows:

*Construction of the gravity aqueduct, since the current intake is affected by the pollution of the Cabí River and by the population center that sits above said structure.

*Construction of the ring road that diverts heavy traffic from other departments and towards the San Juan area, so that not everything passes through the center of Quibdó.

*Construction of a health citadel, which incorporates in the same area the different levels of care for the population

*Construction of a supply center and two satellite market squares, which, together with a river port and the tourist dock, allow the urban structure of Quibdó to be organized and would enable the development of tourism.

*Revive in all its dimensions the recovery project of the micro-basin of the La Yesca stream, which has become the sewage system of half Quibdó, with the help of international technical cooperation.

*Start technical studies to expand the boardwalk towards the San Vicente and Kennedy neighborhoods, with the transfer of homes and the construction of new urban equipment.

*Initiate the technical discussion with the national government in order to determine in time the transfer site of the current airport, which remained in the middle of the city, with the impossibility of growth in height and areas of the sectors surrounding said infrastructure.

*Initiate, together with other neighboring municipalities, the discussion for the location of a regional sanitary landfill.

For the definition of these projects, it would be important to use part of the resources allocated by royalties, in order to complete the pre-investment phase, so that they can be technically structured to achieve registration in the national bank of development projects.

