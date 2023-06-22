Foods that improve tanning | What are they for the diet

Summer is the time for life in the open air and to speed up the tan and protect the skin from UV rays, we can start by paying attention to our daily diet. Yes, because there are foods that improve a tan due to their chemical properties. Foods also suitable to be consumed in the summer season, because they are refreshing as well as able to ensure a perfect tan and prevent any damage caused by long exposure to the sun.

Foods that improve tanning

Of these tan-enhancing foods, most are fruits or vegetables, all in season, nutritious and refreshing as well as perfect for keeping in shape. Let’s see which ones.

Apricots

The beta-carotene and vitamin A contained in apricots are responsible for a golden and uniform tan. In addition to containing these tanning substances, these fruits are also easily digestible and particularly suitable for regulating the intestine as they are low in sugar and very rich in water and fibre.

Carrots

Carrots are a great source of vitamins A and C and beta-carotene which, in addition to slowing down the effects of aging, stimulates the production of melanin. In turn, this skin pigment is able to promote a tan and keep hair and nails strong and bright. The carrot also proves to be a real panacea during the summer thanks to its refreshing properties, especially if eaten raw.

The melon

The melon is a typically summer fruit, very rich in vitamin C, mineral salts and water and perfect for replenishing the substances dispersed through perspiration. In addition to favoring our tan, its properties allow us to protect the skin from sunburn and rashes and to stem the cellular aging effect caused by free radicals.

The hazelnuts

In addition to being good for the cardiovascular system and bones, hazelnuts contain vitamin E, a substance capable of speeding up our tan. Taking this vitamin regularly allows the skin to remain luminous and elastic, especially when exposed to the sun’s rays.

Peaches

Peaches also have self-tanning properties and are able to promote the production of melanin. Furthermore, the zinc contained in these fruits purifies the skin of sebum and blemishes, making it smooth and soft and preparing it to receive a perfectly uniform tan.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are very rich in lycopene, a carotenoid active as an antioxidant capable of protecting the skin by fighting the damage caused by ultraviolet rays. The more ripe and red this vegetable is, the more it is able to favor and speed up the tan, protecting us from burns and rashes.

