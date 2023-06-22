News Udinese – Italy under 21 plays tonight / Udogie will be the starter

Coach Nicolato’s line-up will take to the field today. Destiny Udogie barring unforeseen circumstances will be the owner from the first minute

Today The under 21 European Championship officially begins for the blues of the technical commissioner Nicolato. There is talk of a fundamental competition to try at all costs to secure a place at the next Olympics. Italy has been missing this great goal for a long, too long time. The last time the national team played the five-round competition was way back in 2008. Now comes a great chance and starting tonight against France you can no longer go wrong. The match will also be very important for Udinese fans. From the first minute there should be one of the best players in the last two seasons on the left wing:Destiny Udogie. This will be his showcase before moving permanently to England or rather to London. Today, even from him a test is expected that denotes all of his maturity. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest. Here are Agent Trubin’s words

