Football : 3rd division introduces fourth officials for the new season

In the 3rd league there will be a fourth official from the coming season. This was announced by the German Football Association (DFB) after a decision by the responsible bodies and after coordination with the third division clubs.

“The introduction of the fourth official means a further increase in professionalism in the 3rd division. The step is logical, it takes into account both the development of the league and the high demands placed on the referees,” said Tom Eilers, chairman of the third division committee .

The clubs support them association decision

The introduction for the 2023/24 season will be nationwide, with the 3rd division adapting to the two federal leagues and the DFB Cup. Former referee Florian Meyer said: “We are very pleased with the decision of the league and the clubs. The introduction of the fourth official means a win-win situation for everyone involved.” Meyer is now sporting director of the DFB Referee GmbH in the 3rd division.

“The fourth referee should aim for a de-escalating exchange during the game so that the assistant referees can focus on their original tasks,” added Meyer. The plans were first presented during the winter break. According to the announcement, the clubs support the association’s decision.