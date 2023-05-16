There’s no fucking laughing matter

Belen Rodriguez’s entry into Le Iene did not go as hoped: the Argentine showgirl in charge of the program tripped and fell to the ground. “There is a ca ** o to laugh”, the comment to the post just shared by the mother.

Belen Rodriguez this evening of Tuesday 16 May 2023 it was back on the air to conduct de Hyenas but at the beginning of the show, something went wrong. Your entry into the studio was not as overwhelming as the other times: during the traditional parade in the corridor of the program you met Nathan Kiboba, the comical permanent face of the program, but in kissing him goodbye she tripped between his legs and fell to the floor. It was impossible for her not to laugh, so she just lay on the floor: Max Angionirunning to help, before helping her to her feet, launched the first service scheduled: “Welcome to Le Iene, let’s start with Alice Martinelli’s service”.

The video of the fall of Belen Rodriguez in Le Iene

Was Veronica Cozzani to share the video of her daughter Belen Rodriguez’s fall on her Instagram profile, thus immediately making it viral: the Argentine showgirl’s mother burst out laughing at the hilarious fall followed by TV. “Ahaahahahahahhaahah. It’s not a f**k laughing“, the comment of the person directly interested in the post just shared, replicated in turn by the mother with a new laugh. The presenter from the Le Iene studio, once she ended up on the floor, was unable to hold back her laughter: she thus remained lying on the Max Angioni, running to his aid, launched the first serve.

“I didn’t fall, you imagined it”

As soon as she was back on the air, live, with Hyenas she appeared smiling in the center of the studio with Max Angioni who immediately joked about the incident: “I wanted to tell everyone, she’s fine, she got up”. So Argentina immediately replied ironically: “I didn’t fall, you imagined it”, the comment before limping in feigning severe back pain. The broadcast then continued with the services scheduled for the evening.