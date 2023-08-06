Football 3rd league: Aue vs. Ingolstadt – live ticker – 1st matchday – 2023/2024

6.

19:38

The FCI attacked on the right side, but a low cross from Costly didn’t reach the storm duo. Niko Vukančić is correctly positioned with his good positional play and clarifies from the side. Malone tries a long throw-in cross, which can also be cleared by the defense from the danger zone.

4.

19:35

Aue tries to take command right from the start and is slightly dominant on the ball in the first few minutes. However, the Schanzer manage to build up pressure and force goalkeeper Martin Männel to make a rather uncontrolled shot towards the side.

2.

19:33

Newcomer Jannik Mause introduces himself with a foul. The attacker grabs Linus Rosenlöcher from behind at the level of the center line and can be happy that his foul is not rated as tactical and with a yellow card.

1.

19:32

The game is on! Erzgebirge Aue toasts and acts as usual in the purple home jerseys. The guests from Ingolstadt are dressed all in white.

1.

19:31

game start

19:26

Despite heavy rainfall, the mood in Aue is already euphoric, just before the first floodlit game in the history of the third division kicks off. Both teams meet today for the 23rd time. In a direct comparison, the FCI leads with eight wins, eight draws and six defeats.

19:08

Ingolstadt coach Michael Köllner is expected to play in a 3-5-2 system. Marius Funk is in goal, while Ryan Malone, Simon Lorenz and Mladen Cvjetinovic form the back three. In midfield, two newcomers, Leon Guwara and Lukas Fröde, will be acting together with the center players Felix Keidel and David Kopacz as well as Marcel Costly, who will come on the right flank. Attacker Pascal Testoet also receives support from a newcomer. Ex-Aachen player Jannik Mause will attack alongside the eight-goal man from the previous season. It will of course be difficult for both of them to replace Tobias Bech and Patrick Schmidt, who scored 23 goals together last year.

19:02

Aue coach Pavel Dotchev will probably play his team in a 4-2-3-1 system today. In goal is the veteran and captain Martin Männel, who is supposed to keep the zero together with the back four consisting of Tim Danhof, Anthony Barylla, Niko Vukančić and Linus Rosenlocher. New signing Mirnes Pepić will form the center of midfield together with experienced Marco Schikora. On the offensive one can be particularly curious to see how the newcomers Marcel Bär and Sean Seitz hit. Omar Sijarić and Borys Tashchy complete the offensive.

18:57

1. FC Ingolstadt experienced some ups & downs in the pre-season. In the end, eleventh place jumped out, which was certainly not satisfactory. On the other hand, things looked even bleaker for the Schanzer in the meantime. The preparation for the season didn’t really go according to plan. Even before the summer break, the FCI blundered in the association cup against Illertissen and the three friendlies in July could not be won either. After a disappointing 1-1 draw against VfB Eichstätt, bankruptcies against Elversberg (2-6) and Gladbach (1-2) followed. After all, the trend can be cautiously optimistic.

18:44

Erzgebirge Aue had to recover from a disappointing pre-season during the summer break, which the team was only able to finish in 14th place and thus clearly missed out on direct promotion. Everything should be different for the Saxons this season. The summer preparation went well with three wins and two defeats in five official friendlies. In the victories against Slask Wroclaw, Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig, however, no really well-known teams could sleep. In the last test against Bundesliga club 1.FC Köln, they lost 0:2.

18:40

Hello and welcome to the 3rd league. At the end of the first match day, Erzgebirge Aue and FC Ingolstadt meet this Sunday evening. The kick-off in the Sparkasse Erzgebirgsstadion is at 7:30 p.m.

