Sunday at the Museum, over 3 thousand visits to Herculaneum – News

It closes with 3,335 admissions on Sunday at the Museum at the Herculaneum Archaeological Park.





Like every first Sunday of the month, even in the ancient city, as in all state museum sites, admission is free. In the week preceding August 15th, the Park confirms itself as one of the destinations chosen by tourists and visitors from all over the world. To relaunch the success also the night walks on Friday evenings, starting on July 21st and scheduled until August 25th, among the domus where visitors will be guided by the story of expert guides to discover ancient Herculaneum through the tastes, habits and culinary vices of its inhabitants. To intersperse the twelve main stages, four artistic moments by the Teatri 35 company. Yesterday, according to data provided by the archaeological site, there were 1,622 visitors. (HANDLE)

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

