Home » Sunday at the Museum, over 3 thousand visits to Herculaneum – News
News

Sunday at the Museum, over 3 thousand visits to Herculaneum – News

by admin
Sunday at the Museum, over 3 thousand visits to Herculaneum – News

It closes with 3,335 admissions on Sunday at the Museum at the Herculaneum Archaeological Park.


Like every first Sunday of the month, even in the ancient city, as in all state museum sites, admission is free. In the week preceding August 15th, the Park confirms itself as one of the destinations chosen by tourists and visitors from all over the world. To relaunch the success also the night walks on Friday evenings, starting on July 21st and scheduled until August 25th, among the domus where visitors will be guided by the story of expert guides to discover ancient Herculaneum through the tastes, habits and culinary vices of its inhabitants. To intersperse the twelve main stages, four artistic moments by the Teatri 35 company. Yesterday, according to data provided by the archaeological site, there were 1,622 visitors. (HANDLE)

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Tunisia mistreats migrants from Africa – DW – July 19, 2023

You may also like

The decision to send the Pakistan cricket team...

Perspective. The 15-minute city is already a reality...

Berkshire Hathaway B EPS Missed Expectations, Revenue in...

UNUSUAL: Lula’s lawyer in the Lava Jato case...

Stay Informed: Latest Report on Sunday’s Tremor in...

Chocó: a year of the Petro government, another...

Devastating Flooding in Northern China Causes Death and...

Yves Saint Laurent’s villa in Morocco has become...

Former world skating champion Luz Mery Tristán murdered...

An older adult was found dead on a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy