Home » Bologna massacre, De Angelis: “Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini are innocent. Magistrates and institutional offices are lying”. The reactions
Health

Bologna massacre, De Angelis: “Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini are innocent. Magistrates and institutional offices are lying”. The reactions

by admin
Bologna massacre, De Angelis: “Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini are innocent. Magistrates and institutional offices are lying”. The reactions

Controversy and strong statements have once again shaken public opinion following the 43rd anniversary of the massacre at the station Bolognain which 85 people were killed and another 200 were injured.

The former terrorist Marcello De Angelistoday responsible for the institutional communication of the Region Lazio and brother-in-law of the ex Nar Luigi Ciavardini, used his Facebook profile to return to the incident: “I know for sure that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini have nothing to do with it, it’s not an opinion, I know for sure”.

Position diametrically opposite to that expressed by President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who had just reiterated the assessment of the neo-fascist origin of the bomb.

“I have clear ideas about who is responsible for the misdirections”continues De Angelis in the defense of his brother-in-law, Luigi Ciavardini and the other two definitively convicted, with the accusation that journalists, magistrates and institutional offices of lying on the matter

“Serious Claims”

The reactions and protests for De Angelis’ words were not long in coming: “Rewrite history, assuming the right to acquit those who justice has definitively condemned, in order to legitimize a violent and bloody ideology that left an indelible scar on the flesh of our country. Always unacceptable, unbearable if the attempt comes from a man of the institutions. Francis Rocca ask Marcello De Angelis to leave without further delay any position in the government of the Lazio Region ”, so Ivan Scalfarotto, senator of Italia Viva in a tweet.

Also on twitter, the comment of the leader of Action Carlo Calenda: “Dear De Angelis, luckily you live in a democratic country that has defeated the fascists (like you). So no one will burn her. We will simply continue to fight your ideas in the name of democracy and the republican constitution that your friends wanted to overthrow. Her martyrdom is precluded, her resignation is not. I hope Rocca will make a move in this sense”.

See also  LDL bad cholesterol, discovered a mechanism to bring it down in the most difficult cases

“These are historically inconceivable considerations, which deny the neo-fascist origin of the attack ascertained by the sentences and at the same time represent an unacceptable attack against the Head of State, who just a few days ago expressed himself in unequivocal words on the matter – they added I was tired e Nobles of action and Italia Viva -. In expressing our closeness to the families of the victims of the massacre, we believe it is right and indispensable that President Rocca clearly and clearly distances himself from the positions of his spokesman”.

The president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, defined the statements of Of the Angels “ignoble and liars”, inviting him to deal directly with the families of the victims of the massacre. “De Angelis’ statements are very serious”declared the coordinator of the national secretariat of the Marta Bonafoni. The former candidate for the office of President of the Lazio Region, as well as a former councilor for health, is on the same line Alessio D’Amato. Fabrizio De Angelis, first represented of the Anpi remember: “We were right to ask for the revocation of the appointment of those who are incompatible with the value of the Democratic and anti-fascist Republic”.

The second post

After the outcry caused by his statements, Of the Angels he returned to the matter with another post, in which he reaffirmed his right to express his opinion, basing it on decades of investigation carried out as a journalist and parliamentarian, and motivated by the passion for the loss of his brother, who died following misdirections linked to the massacre, stating that he was ready to pay the consequences of his words by comparing his situation to that of the martyr Giordano Brunoand emphasizing his pride in standing up for what he believes.

See also  If you have blood sugar, don't eat these foods in the summer - it's important

Even the center-right in the region Lazio is divided on the former terrorist, while an official position from President Rocca is still awaited.

© breaking latest news

Luca Frasacco

You may also like

Cauliflower and co – mild florets for fine...

Fires in Sardinia, Posada and Siniscola on fire....

The Key to Maintaining Weight After Dieting: The...

“Capitalism for introduction” – a review in seven...

several victims since the beginning of summer

Breast cancer is no longer scary today

The Impact of Positioning on Defecation: Discovering the...

The Benefits of Aquatic Exercise: A Low-Impact High-Intensity...

Scorching heat, the right products to solve underarm...

Clean garden hands with home remedies and natural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy