Giuseppe Montanari has died, he was the historic cartoonist of Dylan Dog

Giuseppe Montanari has died, he was the historic cartoonist of Dylan Dog

Grave mourning in the world of comics, Giuseppe Montanari, historic artist of Dylan Dog, died at the age of 86. Together with Ernesto Grassani they formed the famous duo of cartoonists Dylan Dog. The publishing house of the saga, Sergio Bonelli Editore, announced his death with a moving message. “Dear Dylanians, he left us…

See also  Perotá Chingó will star in four Spanish dates in April

