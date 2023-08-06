Home » The participants in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers have been defined
The participants in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers have been defined

Yesterday the 32 participants in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers were defined, starting in February 2024 (it will also be played in November 2024 and February 2025). The group stage draw will take place on Tuesday 8 August

These are the qualifiers: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Holland, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine.

