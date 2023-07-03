News Udinese – All you need to know about the new signing Quina

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest arrival of the Juventus team Domingos Quina. The soccer player is ready for the new adventure

Portuguese footballer Domingo Quina is officially a new member of the black and white squad. This is the latest addition in chronological order for the midfield of the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. His career began very young with Benfica. He spent five seasons with the Portuguese city’s Eagles before moving permanently to the country beyond the English Channel: England. In London he began his wanderings in the youth sectors before he started with Fulham and then moved on to Chelsea and finally to West Ham. With the company of the Hammers Quina signs his first professional contract. It seems to be just the beginning of a prosperous career, given that he had also won the under 17 European Championship with a ten on his shoulders.

After the great performances with the national youth teams it is arrived Also Watford’s call which snatched it from the competition. In his first season in North London he managed to win the team’s best youngster award. That’s two goals in just fifteen appearances. From that moment on, however, he fails to confirm the expectations and for him his misfortune begins a round of loans that will not allow it to explode as many thought. Over the years he first went to play in La Liga, then returned to England where he always hangs out between the slums of Premier League and Championship teams.

The chance for redemption

Although it seems like the story of a footballer at the end of his career, Domingos is still only 24 years old. Now comes the greatest chance of all, given that with the Udinese shirt he will have the opportunity to redeem himself and relaunch himself in a future perspective. We will see if he will be able to keep the great promises made in black and white. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here is the new destination of Tucu Pereyra

