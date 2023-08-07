Football: After Mbappé, Neymar apparently also wants to leave PSG

Soccer interest from Saudi Arabia?

After Mbappé, Neymar now apparently also wants to leave PSG

Once came for 222 million euros – now Neymar apparently wants to leave Paris

The transfer drama surrounding Kylian Mbappé has been keeping Paris Saint-Germain busy all summer. Now there is more unrest. According to media reports, superstar Neymar also wants to leave the French club. The Brazilian sees his future at another club.

According to a media report, Brazil’s superstar Neymar plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 31-year-old offensive player made this decision together with his family and his advisors, the French newspaper “L’Équipe” reported on Monday.

Neymar announced the decision to the top French club on Sunday. The Brazilian is targeting a return to FC Barcelona, ​​where he previously played from 2013-2017.

Most recently, Neymar said at the end of June that he expected to play for PSG next season. Now the Brazilian is said to have changed his mind. One reason for the decision is said to have been the protests by PSG fans in front of his residence. Neymar has had problems with the Parisian annexe in the past. According to media reports, the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had recently expressed an interest in signing Neymar.

PSG busy with Mbappé

In Paris, the focus is currently on the transfer poker for superstar Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman is under contract in Paris until the end of next season and could then move on a free transfer. He had declared that he did not want to extend the French capital club beyond that. Since then there has been speculation about an immediate change, at PSG he no longer has a sporting future.

Argentinian world champion Lionel Messi has already left PSG after the end of his contract and now plays for Inter Miami in the USA.

Meanwhile, PSG is also facing the commitment of the desired striker Gonçalo Ramos. As reported by the Portuguese media on Monday, the 22-year-old attacker will initially be loaned out for a year from Benfica Lisbon. A purchase obligation of 65 million euros should then apply, and a further 15 million euros could be added through bonus payments.

