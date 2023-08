Why a small café in the city of Salzburg only accepts card payments, while other bars in Bischofshofen and Saalfelden only accept cash.

PICTURED: SN/ROBERT RATZER

Only cashless payments can be made at Nur Coffee in Salzburg. In the picture: employee Anna-Maria with the card payment device.

PICTURED: SN/ROBERT RATZER

At Nur Coffee you can only pay cashless.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook