Citizens of India will suffer directly from Uniform Civil Code, All Party Meeting in Medak District, Condemn Uniform Civil Code

Citizens of India will suffer directly from Uniform Civil Code

Interference with Muslim personal law will not be tolerated

All-party meeting of all organizations of Medak district, condemnation of Uniform Civil Code

Medak: 08. July

(Mail/Sahar News.com)

Of course, a Muslim is bound by the order of God in the matters of prayer, fasting, Hajj and Zakat. Similarly, in order to comply with the order of the Lord, in the social issues of marriage, divorce, separation, Eid, inheritance, Wilayat and protection, etc. It is binding. This is the reason why these orders are of fundamental importance in religion. In the Constitution of India, followers of all religions have been given complete freedom to practice their own religion under various provisions as fundamental rights.

These views were expressed under the auspices of Jamiat Ulema Medak under the supervision of Hafiz Khawaja Moeezuddin Naib Qazi Medak, Mufti Muhammad Khawaja Sharif under the chairmanship of Jamiat Ulema Medak and under the patronage of Hazrat Maulana Javed Ali Hasami and under the leadership of political, religious and national leaders of Medak district. Mufti Imran Khan Qasmi Saddar City Jamiat Ulama Camaraderie delivered the keynote speech as the chief guest while addressing the all party meeting held at Muslim Minority Function Hall Azampura Medak for awareness raising.

In his address, he said that the beauty of our country and its recognition is the different cultures, customs, festivals and ways of worship of the followers of different religions. It is unity in plurality.Unity In Diversity) In India, many minorities other than Muslims are practicing all their religious characteristics and rituals in a dignified and respectable manner under the constitutional rights (law of personal law).

Due to this proposed Uniform Civil Code Law, this beauty of the country and its special recognition in the world will not remain.

Maulana Javed Ali Hasami, the patron of the meeting, said that by bringing the proposed Uniform Civil Code law, the minorities of India will rightly feel insecure and consider this law as interference of the state in their religious affairs. convey the message to the Constitution that we as loyal and law-abiding citizens of India totally reject the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

Hafiz Muhammad Fahimuddin Muniri, Vice President of Jamiat Ulema Telangana and Andhra, while delivering the keynote speech said that our country India, which is a cradle of different religions and civilizations, holds the position of golden bird, if a uniform civil code is implemented here. This will definitely affect the national unity. Therefore, it is necessary to respect the personal law of each religion, and this is the spirit of the Constitution.

He said that the Law Commission of our country has passed June 14, 2023 has issued a questionnaire on its website to obtain public opinion on the Uniform Civil Code and requested the nation to 14 July 2023 Now, the first thing to do is to submit a resolution of condemnation on your own letterhead at the level of all religious and welfare organizations, and seriously intensify the awareness campaign from house to house in the entire village, organize short programs for men and women. The procedure was explained by Muhammad Ferozuddin, Press Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Camaradi.

On this occasion, a committee of serious officials was formed, who will carry out an awareness campaign in the nation at the local level through serious scholars, guardians and social workers to convey to the Law Commission that the loss of the country’s Ganges and Jumini civilization and We are not in favor of a uniform and uniform civil code due to the difficulties in practicing our own religion in social life, and will send our rebuttal message to the Law Commission to vehemently deny it.

Mufti Khawaja Sharif, acting president of Jamiat Ulama, Medak district, representing all district sub-jamiat, said that the central government wants to directly create problems in most of the family laws of Sharia by implementing the Uniform Civil Code. So this is unacceptable, we were bound by Shariat in family matters before, still are and will continue to be.

The meeting started with the recitation of Hafiz Fasihuddin by Hafiz Sheikh Nadeem, General Secretary of the Jamia. Syed Umar Muhyiddin, Muhammad Abdul Rauf Khazan Jamia, Hafiz Jaber, Syed Inayatullah Skridiz Jamia, Hafiz Ghos welcomed all the guests. Mir Zafarullah Tahir welcomed all the guests. The participants expressed their gratitude to the management of the function hall, journalists, doctors and intellectuals, all party officials.

Hafiz Abdul Aziz President of Ramaimpet Jamiat, Hafiz Ismail Baba Secretary of Ramaimpet Jamiat, Hafiz Naeem Shankrampet, Hafiz Khawaja Farooq represented from Kodi Palli Mandal. Similarly, Bashir Bhai, Khawaja Sohail, Samiuddin, Arif Ali Amjad, Dr. Sufi, Dr. Jafar, Afzal Hussain, Abdul Hafeez, Ahmad Baig, Ghoush Qureshi, MA Khalid, Muhammad Fazil Muhammad Zubair, Ishrat Ali, Mujeebuddin and others were present. The meeting came to an end after the prayer of Mufti Sabir Ali.

“Also Read”

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim youth was forced to lick his feet in a moving car, severely beaten and beaten with slippers, two arrested

Post Views: 515

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

