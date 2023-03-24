news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BUENOS AIRES, MARCH 24 – Argentina beat Panama 2-0 (0-0) and Leo Messi scored the 800th goal in his career. With a friendly match played in Buenos Aires for the first outing of the world champions after the title won in Qatar, the ‘Albiceleste’ has once again embraced its fiery crowd.



The young midfielder of Atlanta United (USA) Thiago Almada, who had only played a few minutes at the World Cup, scored his first goal on the pitch at the Monumental stadium, in a night of celebration that the Panamanians risked ruining, despite the many opportunities of the hosts. Messi took care of closing the game, with a free kick, one minute from the end. (HANDLE).

