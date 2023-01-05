Original title: Football Association Cup Taishan reversed the three towns to take the lead

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Shen Wei) Yesterday, the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup held the first round of the quarter-finals. In a strong confrontation, the Wuhan Three Towns team, which had just won the Chinese Super League championship trophy, won first and then lost, and finally lost to Shandong Taishan team 1:3.

In terms of strength, the Wuhan Three Towns team and the Shandong Taishan team are evenly matched, but the attitude of the two teams towards the Chinese Football Association Cup determines the outcome of this game. After the Wuhan Three Towns team won the Chinese Super League championship trophy, all foreign aid and most of the main players, including coach Pedro and top scorer Malcon, have entered the vacation mode, while the Shandong Taishan team is playing with a full main lineup Chinese Football Association Cup.

Except for central defender Liu Yiming, the other starting players of the Wuhan Three Towns team are all substitutes. However, in just 4 minutes of the opening, Tao Qianglong scored a goal to help the Wuhan Three Towns team take the lead. Shandong Taishan then took over and Song Long equalized before halftime. In the second half, Liu Yang and Liu Binbin scored successively. Shandong Taishan finally defeated their opponents 3:1 and won the first round of the match between the two teams. The second-round contest between the two teams will be held on January 7.

The Shanghai Shenhua team faced the Cangzhou Lions in this round, and both teams sent a large number of young players to play. After the start of the game, the Shanghai Shenhua team had an advantage, especially the left flank led by Zhou Junchen frequently posed threats to the opponent’s defense. In the first half, Shanghai Shenhua took a 2-0 lead. In the second half, the Shanghai Shenhua team still did not give their opponents too many chances, and finally defeated their opponents 5:1, and almost entered the semi-finals of the Chinese Football Association Cup ahead of schedule.