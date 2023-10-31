Football: Australia gives up on the 2034 World Cup, Arabia smiles – Football

Australia has decided to abandon its bid to host the 2034 World Cup, further strengthening the position of Saudi Arabia, which is more favored than ever to host the event.





“We have considered applying to host the FIFA World Cup and, after considering all factors, have decided not to do so for the competition to be held in 2034,” Football Federation Australia wrote in a press release.





After initially announcing that it was evaluating a joint candidacy with Australia for 2034, about ten days ago the Indonesian football federation then supported the Saudi candidacy, already officially supported by the Asian Football Confederation.





The deadline for sending applications was set for 31 October by the international football federation (Fifa). After the designation at the beginning of October of Spain, Morocco and Portugal as hosts of the 2030 edition of the World Cup, FIFA had launched a call for applications for the 2034 one, limiting it to the Asian and Oceanic confederations, in the name of the principle of rotation.



