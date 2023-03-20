After a Barca own goal by Ronaldo Araujo (9th) and a goal by Sergi Roberto (45th), it looked like a 1-1 draw until shortly before the end of the game, but then “Joker” Franck Kessie beat in the 92nd minute. minute too.

David Alaba was still missing at Real because of a thigh injury, but the Viennese is still expected at the ÖFB team camp on Monday.

Barca turn match after false start

The game at the Camp Nou started to the liking of the guests. After a cross from Vinicius Junior, Araujo headed the ball into his own goal. Barca stepped up a gear and Sergi Roberto equalized just before half-time with a shot inside the box.

After the change of sides, the home side presented themselves as the slightly stronger side, but were also lucky that a goal by Marco Asensio was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a razor-thin offside position (83′). Kessie, who came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, got the lucky punch after preparatory work by Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde.

La Liga, 26. Runde Friday, March 17: Valladolid Bilbao 1:3 Saturday March 18: Almeria Cadiz 1:1 Vallecano Ray Girona 2:2 Spanish Barcelona Celtic vigo 1:3 Atletico Madrid Valencia 3:0 Sunday March 19: Betis Seville Mallorca 1:0 health Villarreal 0:3 Real society Elche 2:0 Getafe FC Sevilla 2:0 FC Barcelona Real Madrid * 2:1 * Without Alaba (injured)

Tabel: