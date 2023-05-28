Football: Bayern confirm coach Tuchel, Rummenigge returns – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA-AFP) – MUNICH, MAY 28 – Thomas Tuchel will be the coach of Bayern Munich again next season. This was assured by club president Herbert Hainer during a press conference, also announcing the return of former Inter player Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to the Bavarian club. “We are absolutely convinced of Thomas Tuchel. He is one of the best coaches in Europe, he has demonstrated it in his various positions”, explained Herbert Hainer, assuring that there was “no thought” regarding a separation from Tuchel , who arrived in Bavaria at the end of March.



After the victory on Saturday afternoon in Cologne (2-1) and the eleventh consecutive title of German champion, Tuchel had questioned his stay at Bayern exclaiming: “It’s me at the beginning”. A statement interpreted by some German media as a possible departure before the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2025.



For a fresh start in club management, Hainer then explained that the former chairman of the board from 2002 to 2021, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who had handed over to Kahn in the summer of 2021, will join the supervisory board of the club, at its next meeting on Tuesday. (ANSA-AFP).

